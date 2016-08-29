Navy chief contradicts govt, says Scorpene leak a serious concern

August 29, 2016 13:25 IST

"Leak of information related to Scorpene submarines is a matter of serious concern," Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Monday in his first comment after over 22,000 pages of data detailing the vessel's capabilities became public.

This is in direct contrast to the stand taken by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar who had said: "Basically what is on the website is not of concern to us but we are assuming on our own that this has been leaked and are taking all precautions."

On Monday, the navy chief said, "We have ourselves set up a high level committee to investigate into this. Based on the report of the committee, we will see what mitigation measures need to be taken."

"Any leak of information is viewed very seriously. We have viewed the leak of Scorpene data very seriously and we have asked (French firm) DCNS to launch an urgent investigation into this," the Navy chief said.

Asked how serious a concern the leak was, the Navy chief said, "The committee is analysing and they will see what data has been compromised and what mitigation steps have to be taken."

The high-level committee is expected to submit a detailed report to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar by September 20.

Over 22,000 pages of top secret data on the capabilities of six highly advanced submarines being built for the Navy in Mumbai in collaboration with French company DCNS have been leaked.

In fact, embattled French defence firm DCNS has approached the Supreme Court in Australia seeking an injunction against 'The Australian' newspaper from further publishing the leaked documents of India's Scorpene submarine project.

The DCNS has also sought a court order to the newspaper to hand over the documents in its possession and removal of the contents from its website.

The combat capability of the Scorpene submarines being built at Mazagon dock at a cost of $3.5 billion (over Rs 23,495 core) by French shipbuilder DCNS, went public when "The Australian", put the details on the website.

Photograph: Indian Navy