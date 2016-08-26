Navtej Sarna could be India's next envoy to the US

August 26, 2016 04:38 IST

India's High Commissioner to UK Navtej Sarna is set to head for Washington as Ambassador to the US, considered a high-profile posting.

Arun Singh, India's Ambassador to US, is due for retirement and it is understood that Sarna's name has been finalised to succeed him.

It is learnt the India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha may replace Sarna in the UK.

Sarna, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1980 batch, was serving as Secretary (West) in the ministry of external affairs before he was posted to London in January.

The 59-year-old diplomat was among the longest-serving spokespersons of the MEA. He had held the post between 2002 and 2008.

Sarna is likely to take up the new assignment in the midst of the high-voltage presidential campaign in the US and his main task will be to ensure continuity in Indo-US relations when a new dispensation takes charge in Washington.

Sarna is an author of many fiction and non-fiction books, with the most recent being Second Thoughts: On Books, Authors and the Writerly Life released last year. He was also India's Ambassador to Israel from 2008 to 2012.

For two years from August 2012, Sarna had served as additional secretary in-charge of international organisations in the MEA.

Sarna had served at various Indian missions, including in Moscow, Warsaw, Tehran, Geneva, Thimphu and Washington.

Sinha, tipped to be Indian High Commissioner to the UK, is a seasoned diplomat and, in his career spanning 35 years, he has handled several important assignments at the MEA and in Indian diplomatic missions in South Asia, the Middle East, Europe and South America.