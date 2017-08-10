At DMK event, Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajini in audience

Last updated on: August 11, 2017 00:39 IST

IMAGE: DMK Working President M K Stalin and actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan at the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the party's mouthpiece Murasoli in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: R Senthil Kuma/PTI Photo



Actor Kamal Haasan, who has taken on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government on corruption issue, on Thursday shared the dais with opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders while 'superstar' Rajinikanth chose to sit in the audience at a party event in Chennai, further fuelling speculation about their taking the political plunge.

Haasan was seated on the stage along with DMK Working President M K Stalin, who had backed him amid a strident attack by Tamil Nadu Ministers for being critical of the government, and other senior party leaders.

IMAGE: Superstar Rajinikath sat in the front row at the function.

Photograph: ANI

Rajinikanth, however, chose to sit in the front row at the function organised to celebrate the 75 years of the founding of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli.

The participation of the two veteran actors, who have a large fan following, at the DMK event assumes significance in view of their recent statements suggesting that they could be joining politics.

Besides Rajinikanth, former cricket board chief and India Cements Chairman N Srinivasan and popular yesteryear actor Prabhu, son of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan, were among others who attended the Murasoli celebrations.

IMAGE: Stalin and Haasan presenting memento to Rajnikanth at the event.

Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Haasan has taken on the ruling AIADMK (Amma) government head on over alleged corruption. Several state ministers had attacked Hassan, who had last month asked his followers to use the social media to lodge graft complaints, and questioned the contribution of his fan clubs to the welfare of the people of the state.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had asked the national award winning actor to take the political plunge to get proper response.

Since 1967, the state polity has been dominated by the two Dravidian parties — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) -- and their top leaders have been closely associated with cinema.