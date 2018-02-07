Muslims shouldn't live in India: Katiyar on Owaisi's demand

Last updated on: February 07, 2018 13:18 IST

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi's demand for a law providing jail-term for calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani' triggered a controversial reply from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar, who said Muslims should not live in India at all.

On Tuesday, while participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, Owaisi had said that there should be a law to make the offence punishable by three years of imprisonment.

He, however, also added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would not bring such a bill in the Parliament.

Katiyar on Wednesday, launching a scathing attack on Owaisi, said that the Muslims divided the country in the name of religion, hence they should leave.

"... Muslims should not live in this country. They divided the country in the name of religion, what is the need of living in this country? They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan. What are they living here for?” he said.

Commenting further, Katiyar said that there should be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram and insult the national flag.

"Those who hoist the Pakistani flag, they should be punished," Katiyar told ANI.