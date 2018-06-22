Musharraf said Kashmiris' first choice is independence, he was right: Saifuddin Soz

June 22, 2018 16:20 IST

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz on Friday backed former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf for his statement on Kashmir's independence.

"Musharraf said Kashmiris don't want to merge with Pakistan, their first choice is independence. The statement was true then and remains true now also. I say the same but I know that it is not possible," Soz said.

In his forthcoming book, 'Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle', which will be launched next week, Soz said, "Musharraf had explained that if Kashmiris were given a chance to exercise their free will, they would prefer to be independent. In fact, this assessment of Musharraf seems to be correct even today."

The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised Soz for his statement.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said whoever wants to stay in India should abide by the Constitution, and if they like Musharraf, then, they should move to Pakistan.

"As a central minister, he (Saifuddin Soz) benefited from Centre's power when his daughter was kidnapped by JKLF. There's no use helping these people. Whoever wants to stay here can stay abiding by the Constitution, if they like Musharraf we'll give them a one-way ticket (to Pakistan)," Swamy said.

This is not the first time Soz had said something controversial.

Last year, he courted controversy by saying that he would have kept Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani alive if it was in his power.

The Congress leader further said that he would have held a dialogue with Wani if he was not killed by security forces in 2016.

Earlier, Soz had blamed India for the unrest in valley and said the problem in Kashmir is created by India not by Pakistan.