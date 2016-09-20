WTH! Mumbaikar files RTI asking if India is prepared for a zombie attack

September 20, 2016 18:38 IST

How much money has been spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign trips?

What was Mahatma Gandhi’s IQ levels?

How many trees are green in the country?

These are some of the bizarre questions that the government has received over the years through several right to information act queries.

However, the next one tops the list of bizarre questions.

Mumbai’s Ajay Kumar actually filed an RTI application asking if the government of India is ready to face invasion by aliens, zombies, and extra-dimensional beings.

His concerns, according to his RTI query which has now gone viral on Twitter, read, ‘What plans are in place for protecting the public in the event of an invasion by aliens or zombies and extra dimensional beings.

‘What are our chances against them?

‘What means does the government have at its disposal to defeat them?

‘Can we do it without Will Smith?’

For those who don’t know, Will Smith is the famous Hollywood actor known for his role as an agent who fought aliens in the movie ‘Men in Black’.

In its response, the home ministry has stated that the query refers to a “hypothetical situation” and therefore does not fall under its purview.

The image was posted on the Facebook page of YouRTI.in, a site that allows citizens to submit online RTI requests.

Image used for representational purposes only.