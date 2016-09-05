Multiple blasts rock Syria, at least 48 killed

Last updated on: September 05, 2016 18:33 IST

A string of bomb attacks hit across mostly government-controlled areas of Syria on Monday, killing several dozen people including at least 30 in President Bashar al-Assad's coastal stronghold of Tartus, state media said.

At least 48 people died in the blasts, and 45 were also wounded in the double bombing outside of Tartus city, which is home to a Russian naval base.

IMAGE: Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage as civil defense members work at the site of two explosions that hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to Tartus, Syria. Photograph: Reuters

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blasts, but the Islamic State group has regularly targeted several of the areas hit on Monday.

Other attacks hit government-held Homs city, an army checkpoint on a road outside Damascus, and a Kurdish security forces checkpoint in Hasakeh city.

In Tartus, two blasts targeted the Arzuna bridge, "the first a car bomb and the second a suicide bomber who detonated his explosive belt when people gathered to help the wounded," according to state television.

Tartus has been largely spared the worst violence of Syria's conflict since it began with anti-government protests in March 2011.

It has become a refuge for many Syrians fleeing the fighting that has displaced over half the country's population.

In the northeast of the country, at least eight people were killed by a bomber on a bike in the city of Hasakeh, which is mostly controlled by Kurdish forces, though the regime is also present.

IMAGE: A general view shows the damage at a site of an explosion in Bab Tadmor in Homs, Syria. Photograph: Reuters

Syrian state media said the dead were six members of the Asayesh security forces and two civilians.

Hasakeh city has been regularly targeted by the Islamic State group, including in July, when a motorcycle bomber killed at least 16 people outside a bakery in the city.

The IS-linked Amaq news agency reported the blast in Hasakeh, but did not carry any immediate claim of responsibility.

Monday's bombings came after advances by Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels expelled the Islamic State from the last stretch of the Syrian-Turkish border under their control.

The jihadist group has been losing ground to both an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces and, more recently, a Turkish offensive involving rebels loyal to Ankara.

In central Homs city, state media said at least four people were killed in a car bomb at the entrance to the Al-Zahraa neighbourhood, whose residents mostly belong to the same Alawite sect as Assad.

Al-Zahraa has also been regularly targeted in bomb attacks, including a devastating double bomb blast in February that killed 57 people and was claimed by the IS.

State television broadcast images from the aftermath of the blast in Homs, showing rubble strewn on the streets and smoke rising from the charred remains of vehicles.