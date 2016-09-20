83% Indians want military might to beat terror: Poll

September 20, 2016 10:43 IST

An overwhelming 83 per cent Indians believe that using military might is the best way to respond to Pakistan-sponsored terror.

In the Rediff.com poll (left) we had asked whether, "a military option the right answer to the Uri attack?"

Respondents voted overwhelming for the use of might, with just 16 per cent of voters saying, attacking Pakistan was not the answer to the Uri terror attack.

This ties in what the Indian Army said on Monday, a day after 18 jawans were killed in Uri by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Army on Monday said it reserves the right to respond to any cross-border terror attack 'at the time and place of our own choosing'.

The incident has sparked calls across the country for exercising military options.