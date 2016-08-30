Modiji hell-bent on destroying Delhi, says Kejriwal livid over transfers

August 30, 2016 15:25 IST

Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has ordered transfer of several senior officials engaged in flagship projects of the Aam Aadmi Party government, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "hell bent" to "destroy" Delhi.

This is the first major reshuffle by the Lt Governor in Public Works Department and Environment and Health Departments following the Delhi High Court ruling that the Lt Governor is the administrative head of the national capital.

Jung has replaced Health secretary Tarun Seem with IAS officer Chandrakar Bharti while Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as new PWD Secretary in place of non-IAS cadre office Sarvagya Srivastava.

In the wake of the HC order that stamped the primacy of the LG in the city administration, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had requested Jung not to transfer Seem and Srivastava as they were handling flagship projects – setting up of mohalla clinics and construction of new school buildings -- of the Kejriwal government.

"Today, several officers transferred by LG directly. Files not even shown to CM or any minister. Is this Modi model of democracy?... Manish Sisodia requested LG not to transfer these two officers looking after works of setting mohalla clinics and new schools till March 31, but he (LG) did not relent," Kejriwal tweeted.

Reacting strongly to the LG's order, Sisodia said that if quality of health and education deteriorates, Modi will be responsible as he is creating hurdles in the functioning of the AAP government.

"We have got to know that Modiji has asked LG on phone to transfer these two offices. Modi can go to any extent. If education and health quality deteriorates, Modiji will be responsible for this," he said.

In another order, Jung has created approving authorities for transfer and postings of officers of IAS, DANICS and DASS cadres, Principal private secretaries, suspending all previous orders of the AAP government.

In the order, Jung said the LG will be the approving authority for transfer and postings of IAS, DANICS, All India Service Officers, equivalent officers of central civil services. But for DASS Grade I/II, principal private secretary, senior personal assistant, the Chief Secretary will be the approving authority.

Besides, Secretary (Services) has been appointed as the approving authority for transfer and postings of DASS Grade III/IV and Grade II/III (Stenographer) while Administrative Secretary/Head of Department will look after transfers and postings of other employees of cadre/ex-cadre within the department concerned.