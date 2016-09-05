Modi leaves for home after attending G20 Summit

September 05, 2016 18:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left the picturesque city of Hangzhou after attending the two-day G20 Summit on the sidelines of which he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and a host of other world leaders.

IMAGE: Modi met Xi and held talks on a host of issues including bilateral tensions between the two countries over a raft issues . Photograph: PMO/Twitter

"Discussions at G20 Summit were extensive & wide-ranging. I thank Chinese people & government for the great hospitality during the Summit," Modi tweeted before emplaning for Delhi.

"Goodbye in Hangzhou. See you in Goa. PM Narendra Modi bids adieu to President Xi," External Affairs spokesman Vikas Swarup tweeted.

"Its curtains down on another Summit for this critical global forum," he said.

Modi, who came to Hangzhou from his first visit to Vietnam, met Xi and held talks on a host of issues including bilateral tensions between the two countries over a raft issues.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi also met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Argentine President Mauricio Macri and held talks with them on key bilateral issues.

He also informally met President Barack Obama and French President François Hollande during the summit.

Before the G20, Modi presided over the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders meeting to finalise their stand on G20 summit.

The BRICS leaders are due to attend the summit to be held in Goa next month.