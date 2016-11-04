rediff.com

Modi creating an Emergency-like situation: Lalu

Last updated on: November 04, 2016 16:01 IST

Fascism is knocking at India's door, Lalu Yadav charged.
M I Khan reports from Patna.

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, November 4, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's version of democracy, declaring there is an Emergency-like situation in the country.

"Modiji, kaun sa loktantra gad rahein ho? Loklaaj se lokraj chalta hain. Loktantra mein loksharm ko darkinaar nahin kar saktein (What kind of democracy are you building? In a democracy, you do not ignore people's dignity),'the former Union railways minister tweeted.

Fascism , Lalu said, is knocking at India's door and the country's Constitutional values are in danger.

A day after Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi was detained for protesting against retired Subdedar Ram Kisham Grewal's suicide and the government's decision to ban the NDTV India channel for a day for its coverage of the Pathankot attack on January 2, Lalu said all those speaking against the government are being arrested.

The Modi government, Lalu said, was a 'headline-grabbing and marketing government.'

'The Modi government,' he added, has been violating the Constitution and has stopped a chief minister of a state (Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal), who was elected by the people, from meeting the family of a victim and arrested him.'

M I Khan in Patna
