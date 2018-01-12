Modi among top 3 world leaders; ahead of Trump and Jinping

January 12, 2018 12:17 IST

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Switzerland for the Davos summit, an international survey has ranked him among the top three leaders of the world.

An annual survey by Gallup International has put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders.

The respondents in the survey, which was conducted among the people across 50 countries, had rated Prime Minister Modi ahead of China’s Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu amongst others.

The top ranking in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum meeting between January 22 and 23.

The Gallup rankings

1) Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

2) Emmanuel Macron, French President

3) Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister

4) Theresa May, British Prime Minister

5) Xi Jinping, Chinese President

6) Vladimir Putin, Russian President

7) Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Saudi Arabian King

8) Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli PM

9) Hassan Rouhani, Iranian PM

10) Donald Trump, US President

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters