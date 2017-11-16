Modi's popularity rises unabated: Shah after Pew survey

November 16, 2017 22:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has risen “unabated” across the country and people’s satisfaction with the economy is at an “all-time high”, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah said on Thursday, citing a survey by the Pew Research Center.

According to the survey conducted by the American think tank, more than eight-in-ten Indians say economic conditions are “good” in the country despite Modi’s decision to abolish high-value bank notes last November.

Nine out of ten people in the country hold a favourable opinion about him and that indicates the popularity of Modi among the countrymen, Shah said in a BJP statement.

Modi started the politics of performance in this country by ending casteism, minority appeasement and nepotism from Indian polity, the BJP chief said adding that the country has witnessed a decisive, transparent and corruption free government led by Modi in last three years.

“The findings of Pew Global research are very significant. After the Modi government came to power, people’s trust in the government, democracy and confidence that the nation is in the right direction has gone up drastically,” Shah said in a series of tweets.

Modi remains the most popular national figure in Indian politics tested in the survey. His popularity is relatively unchanged in the north, has risen in the west and the south and is down slightly in the east, according to the survey’s findings.

“PM @narendramodi’s popularity rises unabated across the length & breadth of the country and across demographic groups. His handling of various issues also receive a thumbs up from people,” Shah said.

The ease with which Modi handled all challenges for development and welfare of the country has further strengthened the people’s trust on him and also enhanced his respect among them, Shah added.

At the briefing on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to the survey and said it showed that Modi and his governance has gained popularity in all corners of the country.

He said the survey shows how the BJP and its leadership have gained popularity.

Asked whether the report came up for discussions at the Cabinet meeting, Prasad merely said that he has been given the report.

The survey was conducted among 2,464 respondents in India from February 21 to March 10.

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters