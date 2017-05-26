The Modi-fication of India

May 26, 2017 11:25 IST

Since coming to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi juggernaut seems to be unstoppable.

Election after election, the Bharatiya Janata Party has romped home to victory with Prime Minister Modi as its star campaigner.

In 2017, the BJP is in government in 15 states and according to a recent report, more than 60 per cent of the country’s population now lives in states either ruled by the BJP alone or in alliance with another party.

Move the slider on the map below to see the change in how the states have been voting since May 2014.