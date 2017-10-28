Missing Kashmir cop deserts force, joins LeT

October 28, 2017 19:07 IST

A policeman who had gone missing from his home at Shopian district of south Kashmir has reportedly joined terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba as his picture in which he poses with an AK-47 rifle goes viral on social media.

Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff village of Shopian, has deserted the force and joined militant ranks, inspector general of police Kashmir Range, Munir Ahmad Khan said.

"I can confirm you that Dar has joined militant ranks," Khan said.

Dar, posted in Budgam district, was undergoing training in Kathua district in Jammu region of the state, where from he took leave earlier this week.

He returned home and went missing from there, following which his family lodged a missing report in a police station on Friday.

With inputs from PTI