rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » #MeToo: Women compromise for personal gains, says MP BJP MLA

#MeToo: Women compromise for personal gains, says MP BJP MLA

October 15, 2018 23:54 IST

Vice president of Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, Usha Thakur, said Monday that problems like sexual harassment arise because of the compromise with "moral values" and resorting to "short-cuts".

Opposition Congress called the remarks by Thakur, an MLA from Indore, an example of "anti-women thinking" of the ruling party.

 

Thakur was answering reporters' questions here about her views on the #MeToo campaign.

"I have a clear view on this issue that we have to face such problems when we compromise with moral values and ideologies for the sake of personal gains.

"I request all women and all my brothers that they should never choose a short-cut for progress. It is useless in Indian culture to achieve success by compromising on moral and life values," she said.

Reacting to Thakur's advice, state Congress Media Cell chairperson Shobha Oza said, "The BJP MLA's statement shows the anti-women thinking of the ruling party.

"Cases of rape of women and young girls are increasing in the state due to such thinking. For the same reason (anti-women attitude), BJP is trying to save Union minister M J Akbar against whom serious allegations of sexual harassment have been made," Oza said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: BJP MLA, Congress Media Cell, Shobha Oza, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, Usha Thakur
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use