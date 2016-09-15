Meranti, world's strongest typhoon this year, slams into China

Last updated on: September 15, 2016 15:59 IST

Typhoon Meranti, stated to be the world's strongest typhoon so far this year, made landfall in east China's Fujian Province early Thursday, causing widespread destruction.

IMAGE: A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The typhoon that hit Xiang'an district of Xiamen city, has also been monitored as the strongest one hitting southern Fujian Province since 1949.

Strong winds shattered windows on the high-rises even as tap water supply was disrupted following the typhoon in many communities in Xiamen.

IMAGE: Shipping containers toppled by strong winds of typhoon Meranti are seen in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Photograph: Reuters

"The winds and rain got extremely loud after 3 am. The cracking sound of windows and tree branches were also scary. The power went out in the shop several times," Su Binglin, a night-shift shop assistant at a 24-hour convenient store told state-run Xinhua news agency.

IMAGE: A partially capsized fishing ship is seen after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

He said he had to use a metal plate to strengthen the shop door to prevent it from shattering. He also used boxes filled with mineral water to consolidate the plate.

IMAGE: Uprooted trees are seen after Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Xiamen. Photograph: Reuters

At around 6 am, the winds abated. Streets in Xiamen are scattered with glass shards, broken tree branches and blown down billboards.

"It is so wretched. Many trees by road sides are fallen, and there are also blocking traffic," Hu Rong, a delivery man said.

IMAGE: Toppled bicycles lie on street after Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Xiamen, Fujian province, China. Photograph: Reuters

The Xiamen Power Supply company said the typhoon has caused severe damages to the power grid in Xiamen, leading to mass blackout. The electricity supply was also disrupted in Xiamen's outlying islands and with the typhoon further moving inland, more power outages are likely.

The typhoon hit during a three-day public holiday for mid-autumn festival. Schools and kindergartens in coastal cities of Fuzhou, Xiamen, Zhangzhou, Quanzhou and Putian in Fujian were closed on Wednesday as a precaution.

IMAGE: A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Photograph: Reuters

The railway authorities in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi province, had on Wednesday announced cancellation of 144 trains till Saturday to southern and eastern cities in an emergent response to the typhoon.