Melania Trump has 'successful' procedure on kidney condition

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 11:50 IST

IMAGE: US First Lady was operated upon at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for a benign kidney condition. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

United States First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday underwent an “embolisation procedure” to treat a benign kidney condition, the White House has said.

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” Melania’s spokesperson said.

Melania was operated upon at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. She is likely to remain there for the duration of the week.

“The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” the White House said.

Melania Trump is the first US first lady to undergo such a serious medical procedure while in the White House since Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy in October 1987.

Rosalynn Carter underwent surgery to remove a benign lump from her breast in April 1977. Weeks after Betty Ford became first lady, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy in September 1974.

-- With inputs from Agencies