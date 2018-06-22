Melania's 'I really don't care' jacket on trip to migrant children sparks outage

Last updated on: June 22, 2018 10:33 IST

United States First Lady Melania Trump has surprised the world by visiting child migrants on the United States-Mexico border -- but it was her choice of clothing for the trip that stunned the Internet.

As she was boarding a plane to Texas border, she appeared to be wearing a Zara jacket with the caption: "I really don’t care. Do U?"

Photos taken as she boarded the plane at Andrews airbase didn’t capture the jacket’s full text, but it seems to be the same as the one is available from the Zara website.

According to a pool report, Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told a reporter via email: "It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

However, President Donald Trump later suggested in a tweet that his wife was trolling the 'fake news media' rather than traumatised children.

Trump tweeted: "I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

This is not the first time that Melania's fashion choices raised eyebrows.

Last year the First Lady wore needle-thin high stiletto heels when she went to visit Hurricane Harvey disaster site.

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters