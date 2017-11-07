Masood Azhar's nephew, top Jaish terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

November 07, 2017 09:51 IST

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on Tuesday confirmed that three terrorists who were gunned down by the security forces on Monday in an encounter in Pulwama district's Aglar Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir, included group's chief Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew and the outfit's divisional commander.

'Three militants killed during an encounter at Kandi Aglar village of Pulwama district includes nephew of Jaish-e-Muhammad (sic) chief Maulana Masood Azhar and (the) outfit's divisional commander,' a JeM spokesman told in a statement.

The JeM spokesman identified Masood Azhar's nephew as commander Talha Rasheed.

He said two other terrorists who were killed in the encounter include Divisional Commander Muhammad Bhai, a non-local Waseem, a resident of Drubgam, Pulwama.

One security personnel Lance Naik Vrahma Pal Singh also lost his life in Monday's encounter, while a civilian sustained injuries.

Singh was a resident of Bulandshahar's Syana in Uttar Pradesh.

Two AK-47s and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Troops of 182 battalion and 183 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, were carrying out a cordon and search operation in the region, when the encounter broke out.

