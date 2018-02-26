rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to hospital

Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to hospital

February 26, 2018 08:01 IST

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, a GMCH official said.

Parrikar, 62, was brought to the GMCH on a wheelchair, the official said, adding that he was accompanied by a family member.

Parrikar was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there.

 

He had presented the budget in the assembly on February 22 upon his return to Goa from Mumbai.

When contacted, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration, but was responding to treatment at the GMCH.

“We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously,” Rane said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Manohar Parrikar, Goa Medical College and Hospital, Mumbai, Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use