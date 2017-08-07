Man dies as BJP leader 'blocks' ambulance

August 07, 2017 22:05 IST

Police has launched a probe after a man claimed that his uncle died while being rushed to a hospital as a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader held up the ambulance following a minor crash involving his car.

Arun Kumar in a complaint claimed he was taking his uncle, aged around 45, to a cardiologist in an ambulance when it hit the car of the BJP leader from Fatehabad at a roundabout, the Station House Officer of the Fatehabad city police station, Atma Ram, said.

"The complaint alleged that the BJP municipal council leader allegedly stopped the ambulance for a few minutes after it hit his car. The patient allegedly died as he could not get timely treatment," he said.

"Police have taken cognisance of the complaint and we are probing the matter. However, no case has been registered so far," Ram said.

The patient's relatives in their complaint alleged that the BJP leader chased the ambulance down, blocked its way and refused to let it pass for about half an hour.

"Pradhan chased the ambulance and stopped it. He asked for compensation and argued for half an hour. He let us go after we pleaded and apologised to him," said the patient's brother.

The BJP leader, however, refuted the allegation and said he did not stall the ambulance and let it go.

"We didn't stop the ambulance. There is no question of stopping the ambulance, ask anyone present there. I believe in service, so how can I stop an ambulance," Pradhan said.

The police is investigating the case for detailed information.

With inputs from ANI

