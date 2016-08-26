7 reasons why netas don't want to leave Lutyens' bungalows

August 26, 2016 09:44 IST

Earlier this week, authorities had to evict the estranged wife of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah from the 7 Akbar Road bungalow, allotted to the family 17 years ago. Since no family member is a Union minister or chief minister, an eviction notice was served.

Officials say many politicians and retired bureaucrats make every effort to stay in these government bungalows despite having completed their terms for the following reasons:

>> The rent of the biggest bungalow for politicians, bureaucrats and judges is less than Rs 4,000 a month

>> These bungalows sprawl over 2-3 acres, with huge lawns

>> Rent for a similar private bungalow ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh a month

>> Bungalows on Prithviraj Road, Amrita Shergill Road & Aurangzeb Road command premium rent

>> The value of one bungalow is at least Rs 100 crore. Sale of a 2.4 acre plot in March 2015 had fetched Rs 304 cr

>> Lutyens Bungalow Zone covers approximately 3,000 acres or 1.5 per cent of the landmass of Delhi and is close to the prime minister’s house, ministries, India Gate

>> The population density is 10-15 people per acre -- the lowest in Delhi or perhaps in the country

Image: Several of the government bungalows are located on Akbar Road, which enjoys a low population density.