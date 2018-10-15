M J Akbar sues journalist levelling #MeToo charges for defamation

October 15, 2018 15:33 IST

IMAGE: Union minister M J Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by a number of women journalists, at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Union minister M J Akbar on Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani who recently levelled charges of sexual misconduct against him as the #MeToo campaign raged in India.

The Minister of State for External Affairs has accused Ramani of 'wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously' defaming him and has sought her prosecution under the penal provision on defamation.

Meanwhile, in its first comments on the sexual harassment allegations against Akbar, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Monday that he has given his version on the row and that it is not about whether the party agrees or disagrees with him.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao was asked at a press conference whether the ruling party agrees with Akbar on his statement on the allegations levelled against him by several women.

"It is not about agreeing or disagreeing. He has presented his version," Rao said.

The Minister of State of External Affairs had on Sunday rejected the allegations as 'false, fabricated and deeply distressing' and said he was taking appropriate legal action against the accusers.

BJP leaders and spokespersons had so far maintained a studied silence on the issue amid an increasing demand for the minister to quit his position.

The Youth Congress activists on Monday staged a protest near Akbar's residence, demanding his 'immediate resignation'.

The activists gathered at Teen Murti roundabout raised slogans against the junior foreign minister and tried to march towards his residence when they were stopped by the police.

A few protesters who tried to march ahead towards police barricades were removed.

'The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is protesting against M J Akbar for his sexual misconduct and harassment of journalists.

'As many as 10 female journalists have come forward and detailed sexual harassment by him,' said a statement of the outfit.

The ruling coalition of National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party which had made tall promises of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' cannot and must not be allowed to shield a man of 'questionable conduct', it said.