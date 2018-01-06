Lalu gets 3.5-yr jail, Rs 10 lakh fine in fodder scam case

Last updated on: January 06, 2018 18:34 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by a Central Bureau of Investigation special court in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.

CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh, who had convicted Yadav, along with 10 others on December 23, also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him for offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was fined Rs 5 lakh for each case, failing which he would serve another six months in jail, a CBI counsel said.

The court had convicted Yadav for offences of cheating, along with criminal conspiracy, under the IPC and PCA.

The scam is related to withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deogarh Treasury between 1990 and 1994 when Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.

The 69-year-old RJD supremo, in a written plea on Friday, had sought leniency from the CBI court citing illness and old age, according to his counsel Chittaranjan Prasad.

The RJD went into a huddle immediately after the pronouncement of the sentence.

RJD sources said that the party would appeal against the verdict.

This is the second fodder scam case in which Yadav has been jailed.

He was sent to prison for five years on September 30, 2013.

Yadav was granted bail by the Supreme Court after having spent over two-and-a-half months in jail.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Yadav escorted by police officials after appearing at the special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo