KPCC chief Parameshwara to be deputy CM, to take oath tomorrow

May 22, 2018 21:10 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy @DrParameshwara/Twitter

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President G Parameshwara will take oath as the deputy chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday.

After a meeting between the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular over cabinet formation, Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal told reporters that only one deputy chief minister will be appointed.

Decisions regarding the distribution of the ministries and other portfolios between the allies were also taken in the meeting.

Congress's K R Ramesh Kumar will be the speaker of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha (assembly), while the deputy speaker will be appointed from the JD-S.

"Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go with the Congress party, and 12 including the chief minister are with the JD-S," Venugopal informed.

"Rest of the ministry and portfolio allocation will be decided after the floor test," he added.

Chief Minister-elect HD Kumaraswamy along with former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Venugopal, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and the elder son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's son H D Revanna, senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar were present in the meet.

Kumaraswamy's swearing-in was earlier expected to take place on Monday, but it got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Among the confirmed attendees are United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy acknowledged that running the Congress-JD-S coalition government over the next five years will be a 'big challenge' for him.

"This is a big challenge in my life. I'm not expecting that I will be able to fulfil my responsibilities as chief minister easily," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy, who was in Sringeri, the place where Adi Shankaracharya, exponent of the Advaita Vedanta philosophy, established his first matha, said he believed that things would go smoothly with the grace of Goddess Shardambe and the Jagadguru.

"People also have doubts, not only me, people in the state also have doubt whether this government will function smoothly. But I have belief that with the grace of Sharadambe and Sringeri jagadguru (Shankaracharya) everything will go smoothly," he told reporters.

Continuing with his temple visit, Kumaraswamy on Tuesday visited Sringeri Sharada temple and Dakshinamnaya Peetham established up by Adi Shankaracharya.

He also paid obeisance at the famous Manjunathaswamy temple at Dharmasthala.

Meanwhile, JD-S supremo H D Deve Gowda dismissed reports that he was opposed to senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar's induction into the coalition government.

Noting that it was for the Congress to decide who from their party should be made deputy chief minister or minister, the former prime minister said he was only interested in the smooth functioning of the government.

Shivakumar, another strong Vokkaliga leader and considered an archrival of the Gowda family, was said to be the contender for the deputy chief minister's post.

He had emerged as a key man in the political drama that preceded formation of the Congress-JDS alliance as he was entrusted with the task of keeping his party flock together from alleged poaching attempts by the BJP before the floor test on May 19.