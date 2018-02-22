After media reports, Canadian embassy cancels invite to Khalistan terrorist

February 22, 2018 12:03 IST

In a huge embarrassment for Canada, a convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday during the Canadian first family's visit to India.

Jaspal was also invited for a formal dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister, hosted by the Canadian high commissioner on Thursday.

However, The Canadian embassy withdrew Atwal's invitation after media reports.

"I can confirm that the high commission is in the process of rescinding Mr Atwal's invitation," PMO spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said, as per the report.

Atwal has also been photographed with the Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986.

At the time of the 1986 shooting, he was a Sikh separatist active in the pro-Khalistan International Sikh Youth Federation.

He and three others were convicted in 1987 of trying to kill Malkiat Singh Sidhu.

The cancellation comes at a time when Trudeau's pro-Khalistan approach is being criticised by many including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who raised the issue with the Canadian prime minister during a meeting.

On his part, Trudeau assured Singh that his country does not support separatism in India or elsewhere.

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau with convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal at an event in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI