Kerala nun rape case: Police interrogates Bishop for 2nd consecutive day

September 20, 2018 13:55 IST

IMAGE: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, leaves after questioning before the special investigation team of the Kerala police in Thrippunithura on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Photograph: PTI Photo

A special investigation team, probing the rape case of a nun by a Roman Catholic bishop, on Thursday resumed his interrogation.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of repeated rape and sexual assault by the nun, on Thursday appeared before the Kerala police for his interrogation.

The Jalandhar bishop of the Roman Catholic church, grilled by the special investigation team for seven hours on Wednesday, was asked to appear before the team again at the crime branch office Thrippunithura at 11 am.

Mulakkal, who had recently relinquished his administrative responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese, joined the probe at around 11 am at the crime branch office.

Before resuming the interrogation, Kottayam Superintendent of Police Hari Sankar said about 50 per cent of the questioning was over and the process is expected to be completed by Thursday evening.

The effort is to reach a conclusion after solving the contradictions in the statements, he said.

The police had earlier said there were contradictions in the statements of the victim, witnesses and the accused.

When asked about the "contradictions" in the statements, Sankar had said on Wednesday, "That's the purpose of the interrogation. The interrogation is not over. We will reflect on it after it is over."

The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.

The clergyman has claimed allegations against him were a "cooked up story to wreak vengeance" for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against the nun.

Claiming innocence, the bishop has said the complaint was "nothing but a fictional story".

As the bishop joined the probe, a protest by various Catholic reform organisations and a group of nuns seeking his arrest entered its 13th day Thursday.

The agitation at Vanchi Square here is a spontaneous expression of outrage by these groups over the alleged assault of the nun.

A protesting nun said they all were waiting for the news of the arrest of the Bishop because it could send out a strong message to those who abuse women in the country.