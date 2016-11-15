Kejriwal calls note ban a 'fraud', seeks rollback

November 15, 2016 16:27 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the demonetisation scheme, terming it as a ‘fraud’ aimed at benefiting a ‘particular political party’, a veiled reference to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kejriwal tabled a resolution in the Delhi assembly in this regard during its one-day emergency session. The resolution, which will be discussed in the Aam Aadmi Party-dominated House, also urges President Pranab Mukherjee to direct the Centre to withdraw the measure.

The emergency session, convened to deliberate on the issues arising out of ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, began on a stormy note and had to be adjourned for 15 minutes soon after Kejriwal tabled the resolution, amid sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AAP MLAs.

Participating in the discussion, AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatulalh Khan said that Modi will not understand the pain being faced by families due to demonetisation as ‘he does not have a wife or children’.

Protesting Khan’s remark, Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta made certain personal allegations relating to Kejriwal, enraging the AAP MLAs, some of whom came into the well of the House forcing an adjournment.

Earlier, the members also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to those who lost lives while standing in queues outsides banks and ATMs to withdraw money. Gupta and BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan walked out protesting against it.

‘Resolves to urge upon the President of India to direct the Government of India to withdraw at once the draconian demonetisation scheme and to take necessary steps to institute a high-level probe to be monitored by Supreme Court of India to look into the allegations that the scheme is a fraud on the nation and that it has been launched to benefit a particular political party through its agents in black money market,’ the resolution moved by Kejriwal said.

