Kejriwal and ministers missing in action as Delhi fights Dengue and Chikungunya

September 13, 2016 15:20 IST

The Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has come under severe criticism with most of its top leaders, including the chief minister, missing from the state at a time that it battles a deadly outbreak of Dengue and Chikungunya.

On Tuesday, three people died of Chikungunya, the first deaths in the capital from the mosquito borne disease. At least 10 people have died of dengue and malaria and hospitals are overflowing with patients.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is away for throat surgery in Bengaluru, shrugged off all responsibility by pointing out that Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung is not in the capital -- he’s in the United States.

The CM tweeted, “CM and ministers left with no power now, even to buy a pen. Lieutenant Governor and prime minister enjoy all powers with regard to Delhi. LG abroad. Question them for Delhi.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who is in Goa to administer Aam Aadmi Party's preparations for next year’s assembly elections, promptly blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporation of Delhi.

Jain said it was the local body which is not doing its duty whereas the Delhi government has taken all measures to combat the vector borne disease.

“We are making all efforts and keeping track of everything. One should ask what the MCD is doing. All of it is MCD’s job. To curb all these diseases is the job of MCD. They are not doing anything. No fogging is being done, they are taking no measures to combat the spread of vector borne diseases,” said Jain.

“We are doing everything on our part. We have made all arrangements in the hospitals, there are sufficient numbers of beds, patients’ are being attended. We have taken care of everything. Delhi government hospitals are fully equipped to deal with any crisis,” he added.

Other AAP ministers like Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also not in town. He’s in Finland for an education programme.

Delhi recorded its first case of Chikungunya casualty with the death of a 65-year-old man, who on Monday succumbed to the vector-borne disease.

The victim R Pandey succumbed to the disease at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

According to reports, Chikungunya cases in the national capital has sharply risen to over 1,000 this season, marking a jump of nearly 90 percent from its count last week.

-- With inputs from ANI