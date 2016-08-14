Kashmir unrest: India snubs Pakistan's 'absurd' aid proposal

August 14, 2016 15:47 IST

The MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi already received enough of trademark exports like ‘international terrorism, cross-border infiltrators, weapons, narcotics and fake currency’.



India on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s ‘absurd’ offer to send aid to violence-hit Kashmir and stated that New Delhi has already received enough of trademark exports like ‘international terrorism, cross-border infiltrators, weapons, narcotics and fake currency’.



Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that the Indian high commission in Islamabad had received a note from the Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs on August 12 regarding a proposal to send supplies to Kashmir.



“A communication was apparently delivered to our high commission in Islamabad on August 12. I can only characterize its contents that propose sending supplies to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir as absurd. India and others in the region have already received enough of Pakistan’s trademark exports -- international terrorism, cross-border infiltrators, weapons, narcotics and fake currency,” Swarup said.



He further asserted that India “completely and categorically” rejected this purported communication from Pakistan.



This development comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had earlier this month vowed to provide medical help to those injured in the Kashmir violence and called on the international community to ask India to provide access for treatment of victims.



“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called upon the international community to immediately help arrange medical treatment for the victims” in Kashmir, especially for treatment of eye injuries resulting from use of pellet guns by the Indian forces. The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal support in arranging best available medical facilities to these injured people, anywhere in the world,” a Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.



“Indian security forces have also been targeting hospitals and ambulances providing healthcare to the peaceful and defenceless protesters. Being blinded has severe consequences for the victims and their families; some victims of the pellet guns may never see light again. Still, they are resolute; they are guided by the light of freedom for the realisation of their right to self-determination. The world should realize this. Pakistan will continue to support them morally, politically and diplomatically,” Sharif maintained in the statement.



Earlier on Sunday, Islamabad continued to provoke India as Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit said that his nation has dedicated the 70th Independence Day to the “freedom of Kashmir”.



Basit said Pakistan has always made efforts to improve its relationship with India.



“As far as the relation of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, we dedicate this year’s Independence Day to Kashmir’s freedom. We are confident that the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be successful,” Basit said.



He asserted Pakistan has always given moral support to Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom struggle and would continue to do so.



“Struggle for independence will continue till Kashmir gets freedom; sacrifice of the people of Kashmir will not go in vain,” he said.



Basit was reiterating Nawaz Sharif’s statement dedicating the day to the “freedom movement” in Kashmir.



“I dedicate this year’s 14th August to the freedom of Kashmir,” the Express Tribune quoted Sharif as saying.



Pakistan’s provocation comes just days after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s assertion that there is no power in the world, which can take Jammu and Kashmir away from India.