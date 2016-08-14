Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch with heavy firing, shelling

Last updated on: August 14, 2016 10:35 IST

After a lull of over four months, the ceasefire on the Line of Control was violated again with Pakistan Army firing at two places and shelling mortars in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Indian troops retaliated to the firing which was still going on when last reports came in.

“The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” Defence Spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said Jammu.

He said the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy mortar, small arm and automatic weapon fire in Poonch sector since 3 am.

“Our troops are responding appropriately and no casualties or damage to our troops was reported till the report last came in. The firing was still going on,” the spokesman added.

Today's ceasefire violation comes after over four months as the last such incident took place on April 10, this year in Poonch sector.

Earlier Pakistan had violated ceasefire on September 18, 2015 in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

Last year, 16 civilians were killed and 71 others injured in 405 incidents of cross-border firing by Pakistan, the officer said.

While 253 incidents of ceasefire violations took place along the International Border, 152 incidents were reported along the LoC, he said.

Around 8,000 people were temporarily affected due to the ceasefire violations and had to be shifted to safer locations.

Image used for representation only.