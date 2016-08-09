Kashmir unrest: Normal life hit as curfew enters day 32

August 09, 2016 12:33 IST

Curfew in some parts and restrictions in rest of Kashmir remained in force for the 32nd day on Tuesday even as the situation across the Valley showed signs of improvement with the army assisting the police and paramilitary personnel in keeping troublemakers at bay.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol a deserted street on the 32nd day of curfew in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie

"Curfew is in force in police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, Batamaloo and Maharajgunj in Srinagar city and Anantnag town in south Kashmir," a police official said.

He said restrictions on assembly of four or more people were in force in rest of the Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

IMAGE: The attendance in government offices and banks remained sparse in light of the curfew . Photograph: Umar Ganie

The official said the situation across the valley has showed signs of improvement since Monday as army personnel were helping police and paramilitary forces at many places to keep troublemakers away from roads.

"There were minor incidents of stonepelting yesterday and so far, no untoward incident has been reported today," the official added.

Violent protests rocked Kashmir a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

IMAGE: R estrictions on assembly of four or more people were in force as a precautionary measure to maintain order . Photograph: Umar Ganie

As many as 55 persons including two cops were killed and several thousand others were injured in the clashes between protestors and security forces.

Normal life in the Valley remained affected for the 32nd consecutive day due to the curbs imposed by the authorities and separatist sponsored strike against the killing of civilians in the security forces action.

Schools, colleges, business establishments, petrol pumps and private offices were closed while public transport remained off the roads.

IMAGE: A woman asks permission from security officials to pass through the curfewed streets. Photograph: Umar Ganie

The attendance in government offices and banks was also thin, the official said.

Mobile internet services remained snapped in the entire Valley where the outgoing facility on prepaid connections is also barred.

The separatist camp has extended the shutdown call in Kashmir till August 12.