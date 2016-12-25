rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka CM in hot water after video of man tying his laces goes viral

Karnataka CM in hot water after video of man tying his laces goes viral

December 25, 2016 18:07 IST

In an embarrassment to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a video of a person tying his shoelaces at an event has gone viral, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party to dub him as ‘arrogant’ and ‘pseudo-secularist.’

The video shows a person bending down to tie the shoelaces of the chief minister and him looking elsewhere.

Some reports said the man was Siddaramaiah’s personal assistant staying at his house in Mysuru, but the chief minister’s media advisor clarified in a tweet that he was a relative.

“It is hereby clarified that the person tying CM Siddaramaiah’s shoelaces is not his staff, but his relative: Media Adviser to Karnataka CM,” the tweet said.

The BJP was quick to react, with state party general secretary C T Ravi dubbing Siddaramaiah as ‘arrogant’ and ‘pseudo socialist.’

“Arrogance of Pseudo Socialist @CMofKarnataka has no limits. Absolutely disgusting that Siddaramaiah gets his shoes fitted by an assistant,” Ravi tweeted.

In March this year, Siddaramaiah had been mired in a controversy over an expensive watch gifted to him and he had handed it over to the Speaker in the state assembly, declaring it a state asset.

He had written to the Speaker, saying he had paid ‘advance tax’ for the HUBLOT BIG BANG.301-M watch, claimed to be worth Rs 70 lakh and as chief minister, was following precedents set by his predecessors and declaring it as government asset

Siddaramaiah had said the watch was presented to him by his Dubai-based NRI friend Dr Girish Chandra Varma in July 2015 at Bengaluru as a personal gift.

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Siddaramaiah, Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka CM, C T Ravi, Dr Girish Chandra Varma
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly