Kanimozhi detained as DMK leads protests against Tuticorin firing incident

May 25, 2018 15:30 IST

The bandh called by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

IMAGE: DMK MP Kanimozhi, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and others participate in a dawn-to-dusk bandh, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin, in which 13 people lost their lives, in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo



Demonstrations were staged by the DMK, its allies Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and friendly parties like Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxsit and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi in several parts of the state and neighbouring Puducherry.

Raising slogans denouncing the government and asking Palaniswami to tender his resignation, demonstrations were held at locations including Egmore and Saidapet in Chennai.

Former Chennai Mayor and DMK leader M Subramanian, party Rajya Sabha M P Kanimozhi, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MMK leader M H Jawahirullah were among the leaders who participated in the demonstrations in Chennai.

Kanimozhi and Thirumavalavan were detained during the protest.

Kanimozhi told reporters that the Palaniswami-led government has become 'bloodthirsty' and the chief minister should be held responsible for the incident.

"The CEO of Sterlite has said that they will not shut down. Today, people are dying there, but the government has done nothing," she added.

In the wake of the protest, traffic was disrupted in several locations in the city and security was tightened in all the districts of the state.

Buses of the state-run transport corporations were being operated as usual and all steps were being taken to ensure that normalcy was not disrupted, according to government authorities.

No fresh violence was reported so far on Friday from Tuticorin, which witnessed large-scale violence on May 22 and 23.

Buses with police security were operated to a few locations from Tuticorin city.

Violent protests erupted in Tuticorin on Tuesday as locals took to the streets demanding closure of a copper factory of the Vedanta group over pollution concerns.

Meanwhile, in a BSE filing, Vedanta said its Tuticorin plant closure was ordered by the state pollution control board.

"The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) vide its order dated May 23, 2018 ordered disconnection of electricity supply and closure of the company's 'Copper Smelter Plant 1 at Thoothukudi District, Tamil Nadu' under provisions of Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1971, with immediate effect," it said.

"We would also like to inform that the plant was not operating since March 27, 2018," it added.

In another development, the Delhi high court left it to the National Human Rights Commission to decide a lawyer's representation for an independent probe into the killing of people in police firing during the protests.

