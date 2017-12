Kanimozhi, A Raja acquitted in 2G scam

December 21, 2017 11:09 IST

Former telecom minister A Raja and Dravida Munnetra Kazagham MP Kanimozhi were on Thursday acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Fifteen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.

Others acquitted in the case are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also acquitted in the case.

Besides them, three telecom firms -- Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd, Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd -- were also accused and acquitted in the case.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini pronounced the judgment in the 2G scam which had rocked the United Progressive Alliance government.

In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

All the accused facing trial in these cases had denied allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

Image: Dravida Munnetra Kazagham leader Kanimozhi. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters