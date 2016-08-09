Jung acting like Churchill; has no faith in democracy, says Delhi home minister

August 09, 2016 14:37 IST

Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung is using the language of Winston Churchill who as British prime minister had strongly opposed granting Independence to India, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said, a day after the LG ordered review of all decisions by the Aam Aadmi Party government which were not cleared by him.

Jain, whose department has had confrontations with the LG over a range of issues, said Jung doesn't have "faith" in democracy and that he has been using language of former British viceroys and Churchill.

The home minister also criticised Jung's directive yesterday to heads of all departments to "review" orders and "identify" files for which his approval was required but not taken by the AAP government, saying he cannot directly communicate with the bureaucrats and must route the directions through ministers.

The bitter war of words between the AAP government and LG continued, days after the Delhi high court ruled that the national capital is a union territory despite having an elected government and LG is the administrative head of the city. The AAP government is challenging the order in the Supreme Court.

"LG sahab doesn't have faith in democracy. He has never contested an election and (is) holding the top position without peoples' mandate. British viceroys used to say that India doesn't need independence. Churchill said that India cannot be given independence as the people cannot govern themselves.

"He (Jung) is using the language of former Viceroys and Churchill," the Delhi home minister told reporters.

"Let him (Jung) review all our files and decisions. But instead of directing officers, he should have communicated it to the ministers concerned. LG has the right to seek any file, but it should be done through proper channels," he added.

The minister said that the Delhi government will obey the high court order holding that the LG is the "administrative head" of the capital.

An order issued by Vijay Kumar, Secretary to LG had said, "The secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of all the departments, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations and institutions concerned should immediately review all such orders and identify by August 17 those cases where prior approval of the LG was required but not taken.

"All such cases may immediately be placed with appropriate proposal before the LG through proper channel and with the opinion of the Law department, wherever required," the order said.