Journalist murdered at newspaper office in Gujarat

Last updated on: August 23, 2016 13:13 IST

A journalist was allegedly murdered by some unidentified persons at the office of a newspaper he was working with in Gujarat’s Junagadh district.

Kishore Dave, 53, was stabbed to death at the office of a Gujarati daily at Vanjari chowk around 9.30 pm on Monday, Superintendent of Police Nilesh Jajadiya said.

Dave was the bureau chief of the newspaper which is published from Rajkot, he said.

“He was stabbed six-seven times with knife. From injury marks, it appears that personal enmity could be a reason behind the murder,” Jajadiya said.

Dave’s body was sent for postmortem and police have launched a probe into the murder after registering a case against unidentified assailants at Junagadh B division police station.