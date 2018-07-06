J&K police constable abducted by terrorists, found dead

July 06, 2018 09:56 IST

Police on Friday recovered the body of a policeman who was kidnapped by terrorists from his home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Constable Javaid Ahmad, posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from his home at Vehil last night, a police official said.

He was shot in the head, the official said.

Dar was found dead by the roadside at Sehpora in the neighbouring Kulgam district, the official added.

In a separate incident, a civilian was injured when militants opened fire at him in Pulwama district.