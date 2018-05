May 26, 2018 11:58 IST

At least four terrorists were killed as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, a defence official said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said the infiltration bid was foiled in Tangdhar sector.

He said that four terrorists were killed while attempting to infiltrate onto this side of the LoC.

The army operation is in progress, the official said.