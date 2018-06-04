rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » J&K: 12 civilians, 4 cops injured in grenade attack in Shopian

J&K: 12 civilians, 4 cops injured in grenade attack in Shopian

Last updated on: June 04, 2018 16:47 IST

At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least 12 civilians and four cops, a police official said.

 

He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.

Terrorists have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use