J&K: 12 civilians, 4 cops injured in grenade attack in Shopian

At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least 12 civilians and four cops, a police official said.
He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.
Terrorists have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.
Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
