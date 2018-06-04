J&K: 12 civilians, 4 cops injured in grenade attack in Shopian

Last updated on: June 04, 2018 16:47 IST

At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least 12 civilians and four cops, a police official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.

Terrorists have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com