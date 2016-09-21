Jethmalani likely to appear for Shahabuddin in SC

September 21, 2016 14:54 IST

Shahabuddin approached three senior lawyers, of whom Jethmalani has reportedly agreed to argue his case.

M I Khan reports from Patna.

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani is likely to appear in the Supreme Court on behalf of former Rashtriya Janata Dal Member of Parliament Mohammad Shahabuddin on September 26 to argue against plea challenging his bail in a murder case.

"Shahabuddin approached Jethmalani and two other senior lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, to appear in the Supreme Court on his behalf. Jethmalani has given positive assurance for it. He is set to argue in the apex court for Shahabuddin," an RJD leader close to Shahabuddin said on Wednesday.

Jethmalani is currently a Rajya Sabha MP of the RJD from Bihar and is considered close to party chief Lalu Yadav.

According to sources, Shahabuddin has received a notice from the Supreme Court on Tuesday at his native village Pratappur in Siwan district, where he is staying after being released from Bhagalpur central jail on September 10.

The bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy on Monday issued a notice to Shahabuddin on a plea seeking stay of the Patna high court order granting bail to him.

The court order came on a plea by Chandrakeshwar Prasad -- whose three sons were allegedly killed by henchman of Shahabuddin -- and the Bihar government. The Bihar government had also sought issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Shahabuddin.

Earlier, Shahabuddin said he is ready to go back to jail if the apex court ordered so. He refused to comment on the SC order which did not grant an interim stay on his bail.

