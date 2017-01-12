Jawans served good quality, sufficient food: BSF report

January 12, 2017 21:50 IST

Amid a row over alleged poor quality of food being served to its personnel, the Border Security Force has maintained that there was no shortage of rations and security personnel deployed along the border have never complained about food.

In a report submitted to the Union home ministry on Thursday, the BSF said there was no shortage of any kind of food at the post where Tej Bahadur Yadav was posted, nor anyone serving there complained about food when a senior BSF officer had visited them a week ago, official sources said.

While the ration at the post on the Line of Control is provided by the army, it is cooked by BSF personnel tasked for these jobs.

The BSF said daal shown in the jawan’s video was uncanned from tinned food ration and parantha was cooked in the unit mess as per procedures followed at high-altitude locations.

The complaint of Yadav could be results of some other issues faced by him, the sources said.

Nevertheless, the BSF as well as the home ministry are actively examining the jawan’s complaint and taking all possible corrective steps, they said.

A report from the army is also expected soon, the sources said.

A jawan is entitled to around Rs 2,800 per month as food allowance and he is given food under the stipulated amount.

Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, claimed in the video that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers ‘sell it off’ in an ‘illegal’ manner in the market and that they have to suffer.

He also posted other videos saying the quality of food served was not of good quality.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday sought a report from the Union home ministry on the complaint by Yadav.

Following the PMO’s intervention, the home ministry will soon submit a detailed factual report on the incident and the action taken on it.

“We have to give reports to all concerned,” a senior home ministry official said when asked about the PMO’s request.

IMAGE: BSF ADG interacts with jawans during a visit to 29th Battalion's Mandi Mandir camp in Poonch, where jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav was posted, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI