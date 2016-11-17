rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » James Clapper, US intelligence chief, resigns

James Clapper, US intelligence chief, resigns

November 17, 2016 22:29 IST

United States’ top spymaster James Clapper has resigned, the first top level official in the Obama administration to quit, as the Donald Trump administration readies to take office.

“I submitted my letter of resignation last night, which felt pretty good,” Clapper told members of the House Intelligence Committee during a Congressional hearing on Thursday.

“I have 64 days left and I would have a hard time with my wife for anything past that,” said Clapper.

His resignation was expected as he had earlier expressed his intention to leave the position at the end of the second and last term of outgoing US President Barack Obama.

Republican Trump, who won the November 8 presidential election, would be sworn in as the 45th US President on January 20, 2017.

Clapper’s job was to coordinate the work of 17 different agencies like the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.

 

 

 

Lalit K Jha
© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: James Clapper, United States, Barack Obama, House Intelligence Committee, Central Intelligence Agency
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly