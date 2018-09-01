Jain monk Tarun Maharaj dies in Delhi

September 01, 2018 13:42 IST

Jain monk Tarun Maharaj died in the early hours on Saturday at east Delhi's Radhapuri Jain Temple. He was 51.

"He was not keeping well and was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Vaishali. A few days ago, he had decided to come to the Radhapuri Temple in Krishna Nagar, where he died at around 3.18 am Saturday morning," said a senior official of the Bhartiya Jain Milan, a pan-India Jain organisation.

He said the last rites will be carried out at the Tarun Sagar Dham in Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"I live in Shahdara. We got to know about his death at around 6 am and then many people rushed to have his 'antim darshan'. The temple where he died was filled with devotees. We have lost a leader of our community," the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the Jain monk.

'Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples,' Modi tweeted.

The home minister tweeted, saying the departure of the monk has left him 'shocked'. "I offer my tributes to his feet," he said.

Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over his death.

'Pained to hear the sad demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. His teachings and ideals will always inspire humanity,' he tweeted.

The Congress party also expressed the condolence in a tweet.

'Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Jain Muni Tarun Sagar ji Maharaj earlier today. His teachings and principles will continue to guide us on the right path. In this moment of loss, our prayers go out to his followers and devotees,' it said.