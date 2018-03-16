rediff.com

Jagtar Singh Tara held guilty for Beant Singh's assassination

March 16, 2018 23:52 IST

A court Chandigarh on Friday held Jagatar Singh Tara guilty of assassinating former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in a bomb explosion that left 17 persons dead.

The court has fixed Saturday to pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case.

Beant Singh was on August 31, 1995, killed in an explosion outside Punjab and Haryana Secretariat.

 

Punjab Police official Dilawar Singh acted as a human bomb in the attack.

Tara had earlier three times confessed to the court: "I have no regret for killing Beant Singh."

In his confession, he has also said that Shaheed Udham Singh, who assassinated Lieutenant Governor of Punjab Michael O'Dwyer in 1919, was his inspiration to kill the Congress leader.

IMAGE: Jagtar Singh Tara

Source: ANI
Tags: Beant Singh, Jagtar Singh Tara, Punjab Michael O'Dwyer, Jagatar Singh Tara, Shaheed Udham Singh
 

