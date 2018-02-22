Trump promises solution to gun violence after protests over Florida shooting

February 22, 2018 12:47 IST

IMAGE: Students from South Plantation High School carrying placards and shouting slogans walk on the street during a protest in support of the gun control, following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Plantation, Florida, on Tuesday. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters



President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to find a long-term solution to increasing gun violence in America and to prevent a repeat of last week's Florida school shooting that killed 17 people, mostly students.

"We want to learn everything we can learn. Starting about two minutes after this meeting, we're going to work. This is a long-term situation that we have to solve. We'll solve it together," Trump told a group of survivors, parents and family members of victims of school mass shooting victims.

Also present at the meeting were representatives from advocacy groups formed after the school shootings at Columbine High School and Sandy Hook Elementary School.

IMAGE: Protesters rally outside the Capitol urging Florida lawmakers to reform gun laws.

Photograph: Colin Hackley/Reuters

Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also joined Trump at the listening session.

"You have gone through extraordinary pain, and we don't want others to go through the kind of pain that you've gone through. Wouldn't be right," said the president.

A Pollack, whose daughter died in the Florida school shooting said that it is time for the country to come together.

"We as a country failed our children. This shouldn't happen," he said.

IMAGE: A woman grieves in front of a cross placed near the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

"I can't get on a plane with a bottle of water, but we leave it, some animal could walk into a school and shoot our children. It's just not right, and we need to come together as a country and work on what's important, and that's protecting our children in the schools. That's the only thing that matters right now," Pollack said.

"I want to feel safe at school, you know, senior year and junior year, they were big years for me, when I turned my academics around, started connecting with teachers, and I started actually enjoying school. I don't know how I'm ever going to set foot on that place again, or go to a public park after school, or be walking anywhere.

IMAGE: People light candles in front of mementoes placed near the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

"Me and my friends, we get scared when a car drives by, anywhere," said Sam Zeif, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland.

His friend was killed in last week's shootout.

Trump listened to all of the participants.

IMAGE: Protesters rally outside the Capitol. Photograph: Colin Hackley/Reuters

"Does anybody have an idea for a solution to the school shooting, and the school shootings that we've gone through over the years? And we've seen too much of it, and we're going to stop it, and there are a lot of different ideas. I could name 10 of them right now. Does anybody have an idea as to how to stop it? What is your recommendation to stop it?" he asked them.

One of the participants suggested having people in the school -- teachers, administrators, who have volunteered to have a firearm safely locked in the classroom, and are given training throughout the year.

IMAGE: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students listen to sheriff Scott Israel speak before a CNN town hall meeting at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida. Photograph: Michael Laughlin/Pool/Reuters



"There are plenty of teachers that are already licensed to carry firearms. Have them raise their hands to volunteer for the training, and when something like this starts, the first responders are already on campus," he said.

Trump appeared to be favourable to the idea.

IMAGE: A student comforts a classmate during the CNN town hall. Photograph: Photograph: Michael Laughlin/Pool/Reuters

"If the coach had a firearm in his locker...if he had a firearm, he wouldn't have had to run. He would have shot, and that would have been the end of it. And this would only be, obviously, for people that are very adept at handling a gun. It is called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them," said the president.

Trump said that the background checks are going to be very strong.

"We need that. And then, after we do that, when we see this trouble, we have to nab them," he said.