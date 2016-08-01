Introduction of GST Bill shifted to Wed on Congress' request

August 01, 2016 21:39 IST

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax Bill in Parliament has been shifted from Tuesday to Wednesday at the request of the Congress party. R Rajagopalan/Rediff.com reports from New Delhi.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad approached leader of the house Arun Jaitley, saying that he is accompanying Sonia Gandhi to Varanasi on Tuesday.

After Jaitley spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tabling of the bill was shifted, according to highly-placed sources.

With the GST bill set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the BJP issued a whip to its members asking them to be present in the house for the next three days during which the party expects the legislation to be passed.

Party sources said the whip has been issued in connection with the key reform bill, which has been high on the government's agenda but stalled by Congress over some provisions.

The BJP-led NDA lacks a majority in the Upper House but has managed to get support of several regional parties on the GST bill.

To bring Congress on board, the government last week cleared changes in the constitutional amendment bill, including doing away with the additional 1 per cent tax by producing states and compensating all states for any revenue loss in the first five years post the GST roll out.

The main Opposition party, which has the most numbers in the Rajya Sabha, has indicated softening of its stand but made no categorical assurance of its support so far.

BJP parliamentary party is also meeting on Tuesday and senior ministers may brief the members about the bill and other important issues on the agenda in the coming days.