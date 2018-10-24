Interim CBI chief appointed; Verma, Asthana 'divested of powers'

Last updated on: October 24, 2018 09:19 IST

Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been 'divested of all powers' amid an ongoing spat between them, sources said, calling it the first such case in the history of the agency.

The story is developing and more clarity is likely to happen after the government issues a detailed statement which is expected in the day, they said.

The prime minister-led appointments committee in an order on Tuesday night has given charge of director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said.

Rao will assume office as interim CBI chief at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The order implies that the government has sidelined all the three additional directors number three in the agency's hierarchy, including A K Sharma, whose name had figured in the complaint by Asthana.

There were reports that the CBI Headquarters had been sealed and officials or outsiders were not being allowed as a team of officers was inside, the sources said.

However, the building has now been opened.

