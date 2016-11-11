INS Vikramaditya ready to go back to sea after 'refit works'

November 11, 2016 20:17 IST

INS Vikramaditya, the largest warship operated by India and the third aircraft carrier inducted into the Indian Navy, is in the process of getting ready to go back to sea as she completed her ‘refit works’ at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

The ship, 285 metres long and 60 metres wide with 23 decks, was drydocked at the CSL on September 23.

The vessel was undocked on November 5 after carrying out ‘a large amount of works’, a Navy official said in Kochi on Friday.

“The ship is now in the process of getting ready to go back to sea. She is preparing all her machinery, all her equipment, all her systems and very shortly we will be sailing off from Kochi and going back to sea,” Commanding Officer of the Ship, Captain Krishna Swaminathan, said.

Commenting on the ‘large amount of works’ that have been undertaken at the CSL during the period, Captain Swaminathan said, “We are very happy to report that all the work we have undertaken at the Cochin Shipyard Limited has been undertaken more professionally and we are entirely happy with the quality of the work we have seen.”

The ship represents 19.82 acres of ‘sovereign Indian territory’ and projects, promotes and protects the country’s maritime interests at sea "any time and anywhere".

Meanwhile, the ship, commissioned on November 16, 2013 by the then Defence Minister A K Antony, at Sevmash Shipyard, Severodvinsk (Russia), celebrated her third anniversary on Friday.

As part of the anniversary, a 33km run was organised by the navy which involved 33 naval personnel. Called the 33 X 33 Anniversary Run of R33 (the ship’s pennant number), the event was flagged off by Captain Swaminathan from Ernakulam Wharf.

The route covered Thoppumpady, Wellington Island, Mattanchery, Fort Kochi and several scenic places en route, culminating at the wharf.

‘Besides being a part of ship's third anniversary celebrations, the run was also aimed at promoting team work, physical fitness and general well-being,’ the Navy said.

Officials said the zeal and gusto of the runners rightly brought out the never-die-spirit and attitude of INS Vikramaditya.

Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command presided over the event as the Chief Guest. He felicitated the participants and addressed the crew of the ship on the occasion.